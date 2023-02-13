Latest Weather Blog
'Antiques Roadshow' announces filming location for Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Organizers have announced where they plan to film 'Antiques Roadshow' when the popular television show comes to the capital area later this year.
Weeks ago, officials representing the popular PBS show teased that the production was coming to Baton Rouge to film episodes for season 28. On Monday, they finally revealed where they'll be filming.
The shoot will start May 2 at the LSU Rural Life Museum, located along I-10 near the Essen Lane exit.
"I am thrilled for the show to return to Baton Rouge 10 years after our last visit and can’t wait to see what local treasures await,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.
Tickets are required to participate in the appraisal event. You can learn more about tickets and the filming schedule in Baton Rouge here.
