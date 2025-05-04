61°
Anthony Eyanson throws gem and LSU baseball splits doubleheader with Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson has had a handful of great performances so far this season, and Saturday was his best.
Eyanson tossed a complete game in game two of a doubleheader against Texas A&M, striking out 14 Aggies en route to a 2-1 LSU win. Eyanson improves to 7-2 this season.
The Tigers two runs came in the sixth inning. Ethan Frey hit an RBI double and then Josh Pearson put down a perfect safety squeeze bunt to bring in a run.
LSU is now 38-10 overall and 15-8 in SEC play. The rubber match between the Tigers and the Aggies is Sunday at 1 p.m.
