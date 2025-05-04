61°
Anthony Eyanson throws gem and LSU baseball splits doubleheader with Texas A&M

6 hours 17 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 9:10 PM May 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson has had a handful of great performances so far this season, and Saturday was his best.

Eyanson tossed a complete game in game two of a doubleheader against Texas A&M, striking out 14 Aggies en route to a 2-1 LSU win. Eyanson improves to 7-2 this season.

The Tigers two runs came in the sixth inning. Ethan Frey hit an RBI double and then Josh Pearson put down a perfect safety squeeze bunt to bring in a run.

LSU is now 38-10 overall and 15-8 in SEC play. The rubber match between the Tigers and the Aggies is Sunday at 1 p.m.

