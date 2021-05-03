Another round of storms expected on Tuesday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with lows only falling to around 70. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled out. Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead:

There will overall be a lull in precipitation on Monday, but another storm system will cross the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be possible once again. Most of the WBRZ viewing area has already been highlighted in a level 2 'slight risk' for Tuesday.





Through Tuesday and Wednesday, area-wide rainfall totals of 1-2"+ are expected. As you know, in our region, multiple thunderstorms that "train" over the same location can dump a fast few inches of rain which is why we always forecast isolated higher amounts than the broader forecast. Where these heaviest amounts occur, street and poor drainage flooding is possible. River rises will also need to be monitored over the next few days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

