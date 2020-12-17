Another cold morning, another front this weekend

Near freezing temperatures are possible tonight. The next rainmaker will pass through this weekend. The trends heading into Christmas are still looking… cold! Read on for more details.

The Next 24 Hours: Clouds really cut into cooling last night. However, that will not be the case this overnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s with a few neighborhoods along and north of I-12 registering the third freeze of the season. A quiet and chilly end to the week is expected. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs just making it back to about 60.

After That: The next storm system will arrive over the weekend and this one looks like a mainly nocturnal event. Saturday will be cloudy and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will roll across the area during the evening and overnight hours. While showers will end Sunday morning, it is not clear how quickly the clouds will break. Therefore, Sunday’s high temperature forecast for the low 60s is predicated on some sun in the afternoon, but may need to be adjusted down if the clouds stick. A stretch of quiet weather with moderating temperatures is expected into early next week. Another front is pegged for the Wednesday or Thursday timeframe and, in addition to some showers, it could deliver the coldest temperatures so far this season, just in time for Christmas. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Clearer skies will make freezing temperatures more achievable into Friday morning.

Then, a steady warming trend will begin as winds turn southeasterly on Friday. By Saturday, a bit of moisture will return to the atmosphere ahead of the next frontal system. That front will sweep through with a period of showers and perhaps an embedded thunderstorm Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts should remain at generally one-half inch or less. Models suggest a secondary, trailing upper level trough will swing through on Sunday evening. This could allow for some low level moisture to become trapped and once again leave clouds around well after the precipitation has ended. Therefore, the Sunday temperature forecast remains tricky. A weak surface high will move over the region by early next week. Gradual warming in temperatures is anticipated with above average readings Tuesday afternoon through Christmas Eve morning.

A strong and deep upper level trough is then expected to dig into the Eastern U.S. driving a cold front through the region. Some showers may accompany this boundary. Behind it, a very strong surface high over the Midwest will drive a reinforcing front through the region with a cold, Canadian air mass behind it. For reference, averages for the time of year are highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. If the model guidance is correct, we could feel temperatures about 15-20 degrees cooler by Christmas Day. This is still 8 days away, so don’t be surprised by some changes, and stay in touch!

