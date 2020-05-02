Another beautiful weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect another beautiful weekend with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Saturday, expect high temperatures near 84 and lows near 62. Sunday, temperatures will warm a tad with highs near 86 and lows near 66.

Up Next: High pressure to our east will keep us dry through the beginning of next week. Our next chance for rain won’t be until late Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

The Mississippi River: At Baton Rouge, major flood stage continues with a level of 42’ as of Friday morning. The river is expected to fall slowly over the coming weeks. The high water is primarily an issue for river traffic and river islands, although some inundation will continue for a few spots north and south of Baton Rouge that are not protected by levees. Unprotected low-lying areas will be flooded and agricultural operations will be impacted on the west side of the river. The grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, the stadium and ball fields. The city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus are protected by levees at this level. The level is also high in New Orleans and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is operating the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is located to our east and will remain in place for the next few days. That will allow us to remain sunny and dry, also will allow for our temperatures to warm up as well. As we head into next week, temperatures will be rising each day and we’ll be close to 90 degrees by Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning we’ll be monitoring our next chance for rain. A cold front will swing down from the north and bring periods of rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder early Wednesday. Behind the front, our temperatures will drop a tad into the low 80s.

-- Jake Dalton

