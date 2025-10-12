Annual pumpkin patch returns to Denham Springs for the fall season

DENHAM SPRINGS - The pumpkins returned to St. Francis Episcopal Church for its annual pumpkin patch on Saturday.

The church, deemed the "Pumpkin Patch Church", has hosted fall festivals, field trips and community activities in its pumpkin field for 17 years, starting in 1996. At the church, you can find pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, spots for fall photos and homemade pumpkin bread.

The pumpkin patch will be open daily through Nov. 1, and all proceeds will go towards supporting the local ministry.