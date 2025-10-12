83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Annual pumpkin patch returns to Denham Springs for the fall season

2 hours 44 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 2:20 PM October 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The pumpkins returned to St. Francis Episcopal Church for its annual pumpkin patch on Saturday.

The church, deemed the "Pumpkin Patch Church", has hosted fall festivals, field trips and community activities in its pumpkin field for 17 years, starting in 1996. At the church, you can find pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, spots for fall photos and homemade pumpkin bread. 

Trending News

The pumpkin patch will be open daily through Nov. 1, and all proceeds will go towards supporting the local ministry.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days