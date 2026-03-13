Annual 'Light the Night for Chris Run' held in Zachary honoring fallen officer, firefighter

ZACHARY - Dozens of people participated in an annual run dedicated to a fallen police officer and firefighter on Thursday

The "Annual Light the Night for Chris" run had people bring glowsticks and flashlights to honor Chris Lawton, who was killed in 2018 while trying to serve a warrant at a Walmart in Baker.

The route began at the Zachary Youth Park before stretching to the YMCA Americana and circling back to the starting point.