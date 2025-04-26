Annual antique festival held in downtown Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Families and vendors took over downtown Denham Springs on Saturday for the town’s annual antique festival.

Alongside antique stores, the festival offered rides, food, live music and art exhibits.

"We've got everything from A to Z," Denham Springs Grant Administrator Donna Jennings said about the event. "It's been awesome."

Jennings said that this year's festival had model trains that are "indicative of the old time Denham."

"Every year, there's always something new," Jennings said, highlighting this year's music as particularly great.

The Antique Village said more than 150 vendors come out for the event, one of two festivals it holds each year.