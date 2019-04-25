71°
Animal fostering program teaming up with PETCO for adoption event

Friday, April 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Rescue, Rehome, and Repeat is teaming up with PETCO for their annual adoption event this weekend.

The event will be held at PETCO on 6845 Siegen Lane Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Puppies, Kittens, Cats, and Dogs will all be available for adoption.

