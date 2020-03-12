70°
Angola rodeo postponed indefinitely as DOC suspends visitations at state prisons

ANGOLA - The Department of Corrections is suspending all visitation at state-run prisons, putting the Angola rodeo in limbo. 

The announcement from the department Thursday says all prisoner visitation, tours, and volunteering have been suspended for 30 days at all eight state prisons. Additionally, the spring Angola prison rodeo has been suspended indefinitely.

In lieu of visitation, the Department is working to expand access to telephone services to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends.

