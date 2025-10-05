74°
Angola Prison Rodeo kicked off Sunday
ST. FRANCISVILLE - The Angola Prison Rodeo opened on Sunday in St. Francisville.
People watched as the Angola Rough Riders showed off their skills. Jewelry, crafts and other art pieces that were made by inmates were on sale.
The rodeo will continue every Sunday in October and wrap up Oct. 26.
