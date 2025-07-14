77°
Latest Weather Blog
Angola corrections officer arrested, allegedly smuggled drugs into prison
ANGOLA - A corrections officer accused of smuggling multiple drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested Friday.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Lakeshia Brown brought 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 ounces of fentanyl and 14 grams of meth onto prison grounds.
Investigators at Angola found the drugs on the prison grounds, which led them to Brown. West Feliciana Parish deputies arrested Brown, who was booked into the parish jail for introduction of contraband into a state penal institution, malfeasance in office and distributing Schedule I, II and III drugs.
Trending News
Her bond was set at $235,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LA Wallet now accepted as physical ID substitute nationwide for next three...
-
Sheriff's office looking for man who stole a van, broke into cars...
-
It's almost time to go Back 2 School! A list of supply...
-
Geo Prep Academy hosts book fair highlighting elementary-aged authors
-
Proposed roundabout near Lowe's will ease Gonzales traffic problems, officials say