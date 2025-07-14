77°
Angola corrections officer arrested, allegedly smuggled drugs into prison

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ANGOLA - A corrections officer accused of smuggling multiple drugs into the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested Friday. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Lakeshia Brown brought 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 ounces of fentanyl and 14 grams of meth onto prison grounds. 

Investigators at Angola found the drugs on the prison grounds, which led them to Brown. West Feliciana Parish deputies arrested Brown, who was booked into the parish jail for introduction of contraband into a state penal institution, malfeasance in office and distributing Schedule I, II and III drugs. 

Her bond was set at $235,000. 

