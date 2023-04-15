71°
Among latest commutations: 2 dozen from Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS - About two dozen people convicted in Louisiana are among the 330 federal inmates granted sentence reductions in one of Barack Obama's last acts as president.
The commutations were announced Thursday by the White House. They affect people convicted of federal drug offenses around Louisiana. Some sentences were cut by decades.
Three people had life sentences cut, including Benjamin Blount of Oakdale. He had a life sentence commuted to expire in May.
Jose Luis Garcia had a life sentence handed down in 1996 reduced to 25 years. And Eric German of Haughton had a life sentence handed down in 2005 cut to 27 years.
