80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amite priest killed in car accident Wednesday afternoon

2 hours 38 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 7:43 PM August 02, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - A pastor for St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite was killed in an automobile accident Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash that took the life of Rev. Mark Beard happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

Beard was ordained in 2009 and was a prominent religious leader in the area.

He delivered the benedictions at the first and second inaugurations of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

His death comes three days after his final homily, on Sunday.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge released the following statement: 

Bishop Michael G. Duca is saddened to report that Rev. Mark Beard, pastor at St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite, was killed this afternoon in an automobile accident. The bishop asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days