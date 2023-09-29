Latest Weather Blog
Amid Brave Cave fallout, class action lawsuit filed against BRPD over 'humiliating' strip searches
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is now the focus of a class action lawsuit alleging that officers habitually strip-searched individuals without justification.
The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that numerous people had their rights violated by Baton Rouge police officers who stripped them down in an effort to "humiliate, denigrate, and intimidate" those individuals.
It comes after multiple people publicly alleged they were unlawfully strip-searched inside of a makeshift interrogation site known as the Brave Cave. A separate lawsuit exposed the facility and how it was being used by BRPD's Street Crimes unit, a division of the department which was shut down amid the fallout.
Five police officers with ties to the Street Crimes unit and the Brave Cave are facing criminal charges as of Friday.
This is a developing story.

