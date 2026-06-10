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American Red Cross collecting donations for Louisiana National Guard
BATON ROUGE- To support deploying Louisiana National Guard troops, the American Red Cross in south Louisiana is hosting a toiletry donation drive until August 25.
The Louisiana National Guard in the coming weeks will deploy multiple units from across the state overseas where basic sanitary supplies and toiletries are needed.
Those wishing to help can drop off full-size products at donation boxes in the lobbies of the American Cross offices in Baton Rouge at 4655 Sherwood Common Blvd. or in New Orleans and Madisonville. Donations can be dropped off weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
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Full-sized items needed include shaving gel, disposable razors, liquid soap/shower gel, toothpaste, stick deodorant, foot powder, hand sanitizer and baby wipes
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