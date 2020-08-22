Latest Weather Blog
American flag burned, hardware shop surrounded in ring of fire after overnight arsons
CENTRAL - The fire department posted a warning about suspicious overnight fires.
The Central Fire Department said flammable liquid was poured around Sullivan's Hardware Store and lit on fire. An apparent ring of fire was noticed around the store by people driving by the place around 10:30 Friday night.
The people passing who noticed the flames were able to extinguish the fire, the fire department said.
An American flag at a the dentist's office next to the hardware store was also found burned, the fire department reported.
Both the dentist and the hardware store are on Sullivan Road south of Wax.
Arson investigators from the Baton Rouge Fire Department are handling the case.
Neither business sustained much damage and were able to open, the fire department said.
