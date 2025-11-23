65°
AMBER ALERT issued in Pointe Coupee Parish
Carnasia Mims is accused of abducting 3-month-old A’laya Jackson. The child was last seen at 3:18 p.m on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.
Mims was driving a blue Toyota Yaris, LA plate 533HZE.
If you see them, call 911 immediately.
