Amazon to build new delivery station outside New Orleans
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Amazon is expected to break ground on a new delivery station in Slidell within the next few weeks.
The facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in New Orleans suburb, WGNO-TV reported.
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer that he kept the plan quiet for about 15 months until the announcement could be made.
Amazon is pledging the center will speed up delivery times around St. Tammany Parish.
It will be Amazon’s third delivery station in Louisiana, WGNO reported.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said the 140,000-square-foot delivery station will bring “hundreds of new jobs” to the state.
Amazon says pay will start at $15 an hour and employees will be eligible for a variety of benefits on day one.
