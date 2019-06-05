Amazon says it will be delivering by drones 'in months'

75°
Wednesday, June 05 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tech Crunch

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Amazon says it expects to be delivering orders to shoppers' homes by drones in the coming months.

The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say which locations the self-driving drones will be making deliveries. Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos told the "60 Minutes" news show that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years.

But that deadline has passed. The company says the new drones are able to detect and avoid people, pets and laundry clotheslines in customer's backyards when landing.

