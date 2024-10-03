83°
Amazon announces 3,000 new seasonal, part-time, full-time jobs in Louisiana, 1,000 in Baton Rouge

Thursday, October 03 2024
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring for 3,000 new full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs in Louisiana — including 1,000 in Baton Rouge.

According to the online retailer, seasonal employees will be offered competitive pay, flexible schedules and the opportunity to transition to full-time work. 

Earlier in the year, the retailer also announced that front-line team members will be getting at least an additional $1.50 per hour starting in October, which will bring their average base wage to more than $22 per hour.

In August, Amazon opened a Fulfillment Center in what was formerly Cortana Mall, also known as BTR1. WBRZ reported that members of the community have seen a positive impact since Amazon and other large companies like Aldi moved into the area.

