Amazing sunset basks frozen Baton Rouge in last-minute light Monday evening

BATON ROUGE - A frozen Monday ended with a stunning sunset over South Louisiana.

Freezing temperatures caused power outages and road closures. Issues were expected to linger into Tuesday.

