41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas back on active roster

2 hours 20 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, January 09 2021 Jan 9, 2021 January 09, 2021 6:21 PM January 09, 2021 in Sports
Source: Saints
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday that they have activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas to the active roster.   

Kamara was activated from Reserve/COVID-19. Thomas, Deonte Harris, CB Patrick Robinson, elevated LB Chase Hansen and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey were all activated from Injured Reserve.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days