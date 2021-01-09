41°
Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas back on active roster
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday that they have activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas to the active roster.
Kamara was activated from Reserve/COVID-19. Thomas, Deonte Harris, CB Patrick Robinson, elevated LB Chase Hansen and WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey were all activated from Injured Reserve.
They're back... both of 'em.@A_kamara6 and @Cantguardmike have been activated to the #Saints active roster ?? #ForNOLA pic.twitter.com/SYW1qsxw4J— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 9, 2021
The Saints will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
