Alleged member of the Vultures gang arrested after evading capture in early June raids

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a suspected gang member Thursday who was still wanted after a series of arrests connected to the Vultures gang in early June.

Reco Andrews, 47, was arrested and charged with conspiracy and drug dealing charges. Andrews allegedly escaped a raid, leading to a huge influx of law enforcement, including a helicopter that circled the area near O'Neal Lane and Old Hammond Highway for part of the day on June 2.

Andrews was one of a dozen people wanted earlier this month in connection to the Vultures. The other people arrested were booked on gun, gang and drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said that the people arrested earlier in June were connected to multiple killings and nonfatal shootings. He called the group "a small but dangerous criminal element causing disproportionate harm."

Before Andrews' arrest, 11 people were brought into custody after the raids on 13 properties, which yielded more than 34 pounds of marijuana, more than $44,000 in cash, 15 guns and a "switch" that makes a gun fully automatic. Investigators also found a variety of pills, including tramadol, amphetamines and lorazepam, deputies said.