Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock
BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex.
According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested.
Bradley was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.
