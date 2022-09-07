75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock

3 hours 1 minute 52 seconds ago Wednesday, September 07 2022 Sep 7, 2022 September 07, 2022 4:48 PM September 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. 

According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested.

Trending News

Bradley was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and Schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days