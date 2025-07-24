Alleged burglar re-arrested after allegedly stealing East Baton Rouge Parish Prison equipment

BATON ROUGE - A man who bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison ended up back behind bars after allegedly stealing a prison radio and construction equipment on his way out.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Henry Taylor was booked Monday for simple burglary after turning himself over to authorities after allegedly stealing tools from a home on Greenwell Springs Road. Taylor, who was on probation for another burglary at the time of his arrest, bonded out the following day and stole multiple items while leaving.

Arrest documents state that he was walking back and forth between two guard shacks before breaking into one of them and stealing a prison radio, valued at $5,000.

Taylor allegedly then unplugged power cords that run the prison lights and security cameras before stealing $1,400 worth of construction tools and throwing them over a 10-foot-tall fence. Deputies said Taylor tried to get a chop saw over the fence, but it didn't make it over and was damaged when it crashed to the ground.

Taylor was arrested again and booked for simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary, theft, criminal trespass and tampering with surveillance systems.