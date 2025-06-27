90°
Alleged arsonist arrested after house fire in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA - Deputies arrested a Washington Parish man after he allegedly set fire to a home with someone inside.
Early Wednesday morning, the Bogalusa Fire Department was called for a house fire. The home's single occupant made it out mostly unharmed but was taken to the hospital for burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.
After a request for the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate, officials found the fire to be intentionally set and Joshua Patterson, 32, was identified as a suspect.
Patterson was arrested Wednesday and booked for aggravated arson.
