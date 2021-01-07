All lanes opened on I-10, delays reached to I-10/12 split

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are opened on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge.

Delays have reached to the I-10/12 split.

Accident: I-10 WB on MS River Bridge. Two right lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/YjNvWGF9cZ — WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) October 18, 2016

2une In's Ashley Fruge is keeping an eye on the roads. Watch 2une In on the 2's for her latest traffic reports.