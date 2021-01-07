52°
Latest Weather Blog
All lanes opened on I-10, delays reached to I-10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are opened on I-10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge.
Delays have reached to the I-10/12 split.
Accident: I-10 WB on MS River Bridge. Two right lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/YjNvWGF9cZ— WBRZ Traffic (@WBRZtraffic) October 18, 2016
2une In's Ashley Fruge is keeping an eye on the roads. Watch 2une In on the 2's for her latest traffic reports.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
More pharmacies, all parishes included in next COVID vaccine distribution
-
100-year-old woman gets COVID-19 vaccination
-
SU requiring on-campus students to get tested before returning
-
Bridge Center opening delayed due to licensing issues
-
Hospitals in Baton Rouge have urgent warnings as the third wave surges...