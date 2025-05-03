66°
All lanes open on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 after vehicle fire

5 hours 20 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 7:12 PM May 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The two left lanes on I-12 West by the I-10/12 split were blocked due to a vehicle fire but have since re-opened.

Emergency officials are on the scene but no one was taken to the hospital as of 7 p.m.

