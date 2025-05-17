90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
All lanes open after early morning car fire blocked traffic on I-10 Westbound

Saturday, May 17 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes are open after an early morning car fire blocked two lanes of I-10 Westbound on the Mississippi River Bridge. 

DOTD traffic cameras showed a car on fire in the far right lane. BRPD and other first responders were on the scene. 

Officials say there are no injuries.

