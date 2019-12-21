51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All lanes now open on LA 1

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, October 07 2016 Oct 7, 2016 October 07, 2016 7:20 AM October 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

PORT ALLEN - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound. 

Friday morning, the left lane of I-10 eastbound was closed before LA 1 due to an accident.

The delay remains to LA 415.

News 2 is monitoring the roadways this morning. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days