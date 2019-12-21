51°
All lanes now open on LA 1
PORT ALLEN - All lanes are now open on I-10 eastbound.
Friday morning, the left lane of I-10 eastbound was closed before LA 1 due to an accident.
The delay remains to LA 415.
News 2 is monitoring the roadways this morning. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
