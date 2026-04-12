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All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball

3 hours 30 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, April 12 2026 Apr 12, 2026 April 12, 2026 5:57 PM April 12, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - The second domino has fallen. Former Iowa State guard Jada Williams committed to LSU women's basketball, making her the second portal add for Kim Mulkey this offseason.

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With multiple young LSU guards entering the portal, it seemed likely that Coach Mulkey had some new players coming in. Williams fills the void left by Jada Richard.

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