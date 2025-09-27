Albertsons issues recall for store-made bowtie pasta products

BATON ROUGE - Albertsons Companies recalled five deli items containing bowtie pasta for possible Listeria contamination on Saturday.

Two of the recalled products were sold in Louisiana: Ready Meals Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad and Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad.

The recall was initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, causing Albertsons Companies to recall the deli items because they contained bowtie pasta made by Nate's Fine Foods in Roseville, Calif., that was possibly exposed to Listeria.

Albertsons said Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems and miscarriages amongst pregnant women. The bacteria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The FDA recommends that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products carefully sanitize any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products.

There have been no reports of injuries caused by the consumption of these products, according to Albertsons.

Anyone with questions can contact Albertsons Companies' Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929.