Albany man convicted of abusing preteen at unlicensed in-home daycare faces 25 to 99 years in prison
LIVINGSTON — An Albany man convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile will be sentenced by the end of September, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office said.
Joshua Prine, 43, was found guilty of a 2023 sexual battery of a juvenile on Aug. 6. He is due back in court Sept. 22 for sentencing.
Perrilloux said that Prine abused a now-10-year-old girl at an unlicensed in-home daycare.
He added that Prine faces between 25 and 99 years in prison.
