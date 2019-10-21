Alabama student pleads not guilty to phoning in Tiger Stadium bomb threat

BATON ROUGE - A University of Alabama student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to a crowded Tiger Stadium because of a bet has now pleaded not guilty.

Connor Croll, 19, appeared in an East Baton Rouge court Monday where he entered a not guilty plea on one count of making a false bomb threat on school property, according to court documents.

Croll was arrested last week after he allegedly phoned in the threat during the Tigers' highly anticipated home game against the Florida Gators. Police say the 19-year-old previously admitted to making the threat, saying he did so because his friend was on the verge of losing a bet related to the game.

Croll, who's currently out on bond, is due back in court Jan. 8, 2020.