Alabama running back Derrick Henry wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK - Derrick Henry has won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the second Alabama player to receive college football's most prestigious player of the year award while: meanwhile Leonard Fournette finished 6th in the voting becoming the highest LSU finisher since Tyrann Mathieu was 5th in 2011.

The Crimson Tide's super-sized tailback is just the third running back to take the Heisman in the past 16 years. The only other Alabama player to win the Heisman was Mark Ingram, who was also the last running back to win the trophy in 2009.

Stanford's do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey was the runner-up. Deshaun Watson, quarterback of No. 1 Clemson, finished third.

The 242-pound Henry broke Herschel Walker's Southeastern Conference record with 1,986 yards rushing and matched an SEC mark with 23 touchdowns, leading No. 2 Alabama to the College Football Playoff. The Tide (12-1) plays Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Fournette received 10 first-place votes, 25 second-place votes and 30 third-place votes after setting the new Tigers single-season rushing mark with 1,741 yards and 18 touchdowns.