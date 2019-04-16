50°
Alabama man, child hurt when gun inside diaper bag goes off
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say a man and a child were wounded in a shooting outside of a Vestavia Hills Chuck E Cheese when a gun in the man's diaper bag went off.
Vestavia Hills police tell news outlets that the man was about to change the girl's diaper in a car outside the business when the gun fired a single shot, hitting them both. Police say the girl was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the chest. Authorities say his wounds are serious.
The relationship between the man and the girl was not immediately clear. Lt. Michael Keller says investigators believe the man was searching for something inside the diaper bag when he hit the weapon and it fired. He says the Saturday shooting appears to be accidental.
