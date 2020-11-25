72°
Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus again

3 hours 4 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, November 25 2020 Nov 25, 2020 November 25, 2020 10:29 AM November 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. It comes after he tested positive for the virus in October, which was later determined to be a false positive.

The University of Alabama announced Wednesday morning that Saban tested positive for the virus. The Alabama head coach was said to have mild symptoms and will isolate for the time being.

Alabama is scheduled to take on Auburn this weekend.

