Airline Highway donut shop continues serving customers despite large hole in exterior wall
BATON ROUGE — A donut shop on Airline Highway was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Mikey's Donut King on Airline near Hurricane Creek had a large hole in it, but the business still continued to serve drive-thru customers.
According to Baton Rouge Police, an "elderly person struck the business" in a vehicle around 5:46 a.m.
