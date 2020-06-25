Air Quality Action Day for Baton Rouge area

** AIR QUALITY ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT **

Southerly winds on Thursday have transported a significant plume of Saharan dust into Louisiana, increasing particle concentrations, despite thunderstorm activity. Friday, conditions will be favorable for more Saharan Dust to be transported into the Bayou State. Air Quality Index values will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups across southern Louisiana Friday. Pollutant carryover into Saturday will yield Moderate AQI levels statewide.

This area includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Ascension and Pointe Coupee parishes. The weather conditions will be favorable for the formation of ozone.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

What you can do to help reduce the formation of ozone:

- Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.

- Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.

- Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.

- If you barbeque, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.

- Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch

- Conserve Energy in your home

Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality.

SPREAD THE WORD by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.

More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov