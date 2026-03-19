AG: ACLU wants Supreme Court's decision on Ten Commandments law

BATON ROUGE - The legal battle over the Ten Commandments law in Louisiana classrooms could be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, the ACLU wants the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the law is unconstitutional.

The ACLU filed a motion to block the law while the process plays out in court. Earlier this month, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law can go into effect, allowing public schools across the state to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Murrill says she looks forward to defending the law "all the way to the Supreme Court."