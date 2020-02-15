52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Afternoon house fire on Abraham Drive

2 years 10 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 06 2017 Apr 6, 2017 April 06, 2017 3:35 PM April 06, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are working a house fire in the 13000 block of Abraham Drive.

It appears the roof of the house has sustained significant damage.

A News 2 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days