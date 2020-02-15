52°
Afternoon house fire on Abraham Drive
BATON ROUGE – Crews are working a house fire in the 13000 block of Abraham Drive.
It appears the roof of the house has sustained significant damage.
A News 2 crew is on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
