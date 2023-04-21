After pregnant woman's killing, neighbors say business owner needs to make changes

BATON ROUGE - Residents and business owners in the Melrose East neighborhood are coming together to tackle violence after a pregnant woman was shot to death last weekend.

Kerisha Johnson, 36, was just days away from giving birth when she was murdered while picking up her teenage daughter from a party on North Carrollton Avenue. That party was just one of many held at Dominic Scott's business.

During the day, Scott runs an auto detail shop. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, he began renting out his building for special events.

Residents in the nearby vicinity say the parties have become an issue because of party-goers congregating outside of the establishment, parking on neighbors' property and leaving trash everywhere. Neighbors reported men "walking around with guns" which Scott says is armed security he hired for the parties.

The most recent incident sparked the Melrose East Crime Prevention District to call a meeting and invite Scott so they can voice their concerns and work on a solution.

The group says they have installed solar-powered cameras along the road in the area, and are looking into the possibility of getting speed bumps. Scott has agreed to have a law enforcement presence at his future gatherings.