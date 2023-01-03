After mechanical fire, Ascension officials say pumping station operated 'safely' over the weekend

SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend.

Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.

Despite the fire taking three of the station's pumps offline, Cointment assured residents that the incident would not have a substantial effect on the station's operations.

"We'll be a little more proactive on the front-end, forecasting... since we won't have as many pumps," Cointment said at the time. "You've got to remember, we have seven pumps for a reason. It is for this very purpose. We can be down two or three."

In a new statement Tuesday, the parish said it was able to operate the station over the weekend and keep targeted water levels. Three pumps were activated Friday evening, and a fourth was turned on Sunday.

Parish leaders said they expect to have five of the seven pumps online by early next week.