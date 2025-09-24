After heated Gonzales council meeting, advocates say they want answers

GONZALES - Two organizations applied for a grant through the city of Gonzales, but neither received one, and it sparked a heated conversation during the meeting.

City leaders who voted against Arc of East Ascension getting the $5,000 grant say they want to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly, a key point that shaped the evening's deliberations.

The Arc of East Ascension helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find work opportunities in the community, serving approximately 50 individuals during the workweek.

During pecan season, the group cracks pecans using two large machines. However, as Arc leader Raven Labiche explains, the machines are old and getting worn down. For this reason, she applied for the $5,000 grant the city was offering, even though an entirely new machine could cost more.

"Everybody gets an opportunity to work and be a productive citizen of the community they choose to live in," Labiche said.

On Monday night, Labiche went in front of the Gonzales city council, requesting the grant to purchase a new machine. At the same time, the Hispanic Heritage Festival also applied for the grant. Despite both presentations, neither organization walked away with the funding.

"I was very surprised at the 'no, '" Labiche said.

During the meeting, there was initially very little discussion among council members regarding Arc's application. Anita Cann, who serves on the board of Arc, asked why they didn't receive the grant.

One councilmember asked what the money from the organization's annual fundraiser, Dancing for a Cause, goes towards.

Then councilmember Lambert asked directly whether the organization had the money to pay for a new machine.

In a statement, she said:

"I was elected to protect our taxpayers first and will continue to stand for clear stewardship of the public purse to ensure every taxpayer dollar serves the people as intended."