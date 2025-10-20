After dropped from policy because of dog, woman receives refund check

CENTRAL - After being dropped by her homeowner's insurance over a pet dog, one woman got the refund she's been waiting for.

Wanda Tays reached out to 2 On Your Side in September after receiving a letter from her policy holder, SageSure, Occidental Fire & Casualty Company of North Carolina. Two months into her policy, the company notified her that it would be canceled because of an "undisclosed dog."

Tays' 10-year-old Chihuahua is affectionately named Junebug. The dog likes to sit in the front window and barks at passing cars or people walking by.

"Nobody had heard of canceling an insurance policy over a little chihuahua," she said.

Since she received the letter, Tays has signed on with another insurance company and received a refund from SageSure earlier this this month.

"They mailed me a check with no explanation - none whatsoever," Tays said.

Tays says she didn't disclose Junebug on her paperwork because she wasn't asked. Even though the new company didn't ask about pets, Tays told them anyway.

SageSure says it's not able to comment on individual policy holder matters.