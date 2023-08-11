After deadly shooting in Plaquemine, deputies find suspected killer in West Baton Rouge

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies have arrested a person suspected of killing someone in Iberville Parish Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ that the shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Folse Street, near Bayou Road. The suspect, 39-year-old Vicimin Stevens, was identified and captured in West Baton Rouge Parish within hours of the shooting.

Stevens was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified at this time.