95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After deadly shooting in Plaquemine, deputies find suspected killer in West Baton Rouge

2 hours 22 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 4:54 PM August 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies have arrested a person suspected of killing someone in Iberville Parish Friday afternoon. 

Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WBRZ that the shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Folse Street, near Bayou Road. The suspect, 39-year-old Vicimin Stevens, was identified and captured in West Baton Rouge Parish within hours of the shooting. 

Stevens was booked on a charge of second-degree murder. 

Trending News

The victim has not been identified at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days