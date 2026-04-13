After asking public for help, Central Police Department identifies man who connected to hit-and-run

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help identifying a man who may have information related to a hit-and-run on Monday.

The following picture was captured on April 8, around 5:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Joor Road. According to Central Police, the minor hit-and-run happened shortly after the photo was taken along Lovett Road near the Shell station.

Within a few hours of posting, Central Police said the case was closed.