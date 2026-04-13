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After asking public for help, Central Police Department identifies man who connected to hit-and-run

6 hours 29 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 10:20 AM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help identifying a man who may have information related to a hit-and-run on Monday. 

The following picture was captured on April 8, around 5:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Joor Road. According to Central Police, the minor hit-and-run happened shortly after the photo was taken along Lovett Road near the Shell station.

Within a few hours of posting, Central Police said the case was closed. 

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