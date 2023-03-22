69°
After 5 years, Southern University looking for new head men's basketball coach

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Southern University said they are looking for a new head men's basketball coach after announcing Sean Woods will not be returning for the upcoming season. 

Woods has been with the Jaguars for five years and maintained an overall record of 64 wins and 82 losses, but never won a SWAC title or been to a NCAA Tournament.

"Over the last five years we have falling short of our standard and expectations for our men's basketball program," SU Athletics Director Roman Banks said. 

Woods had a losing record in 3 out of 5 seasons on the Bluff, and his best finish in SWAC play was second in the Covid shorten season. Southern hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

