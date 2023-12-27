55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis Police Department looking for missing 14-year-old

2 hours 12 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 27 2023 Dec 27, 2023 December 27, 2023 3:55 PM December 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ADDIS - The Addis Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old who was last seen Tuesday.

According to police, Christopher Brisco was last seen by his guardian at their residence on Cypress Hall Lane. He left on his bike in an unknown direction during the late afternoon hours.

Trending News

Brisco is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a camouflage jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is advised to contact the West Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-490-8599.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days